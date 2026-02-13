Goncalo Guedes Injury: Will be option Saturday

Guedes (undisclosed) will be an option for Saturday's game against Real Madrid, manager Pellegrino Matarazzo told media Friday. "Goncalo has been very important for us of late, and he's in a very good run of form. We'll see if he's ready to play 60 minutes, and if he does, he might be in the XI."

There's a strong argument to say Guedes has been Real Sociedad's best player in the last weeks, as the winger has four goals and two assists over Sociedad's last 10 league matches. Given his recent form, all signs point to him being in the XI for this trip to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.