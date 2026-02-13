Goncalo Guedes headshot

Goncalo Guedes Injury: Will be option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 7:32am

Guedes (undisclosed) will be an option for Saturday's game against Real Madrid, manager Pellegrino Matarazzo told media Friday. "Goncalo has been very important for us of late, and he's in a very good run of form. We'll see if he's ready to play 60 minutes, and if he does, he might be in the XI."

There's a strong argument to say Guedes has been Real Sociedad's best player in the last weeks, as the winger has four goals and two assists over Sociedad's last 10 league matches. Given his recent form, all signs point to him being in the XI for this trip to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Goncalo Guedes
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goncalo Guedes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goncalo Guedes See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
204 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
360 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
361 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 5, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 4, 2025