Goncalo Guedes Injury: Won't play Friday
Guedes (undisclosed) is out for Friday's match against Real Betis, according to Angel Lopez of Diario Vasco.
Guedes didn't play in the preseason and has been unable to train in the last two weeks after undergoing surgery for a personal matter. Given the lack of preparation he's had, it's not surprising to see the Portugal international being deemed not ready to feature against Betis. His next chance to play will come against Real Madrid on Wednesday, Aug. 26. With Guedes out, look for Ander Barrenetxea to start in the front three next to Takefusa Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goncalo Guedes See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 SeasonJuly 24, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26February 18, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26February 17, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25February 5, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25February 4, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goncalo Guedes See More