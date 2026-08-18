Goncalo Guedes Injury: Won't play Friday

Guedes (undisclosed) is out for Friday's match against Real Betis, according to Angel Lopez of Diario Vasco.

Guedes didn't play in the preseason and has been unable to train in the last two weeks after undergoing surgery for a personal matter. Given the lack of preparation he's had, it's not surprising to see the Portugal international being deemed not ready to feature against Betis. His next chance to play will come against Real Madrid on Wednesday, Aug. 26. With Guedes out, look for Ander Barrenetxea to start in the front three next to Takefusa Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal.