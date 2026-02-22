Goncalo Guedes headshot

Goncalo Guedes News: Assists against Oviedo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Guedes assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Oviedo.

Guedes provided one assist on two chances created during Saturday's three-all draw with Oviedo. The attackers was solid throughout the match and caused issues for the Oviedo backline, but in the end he only managed the single goal contribution. Guedes will hope for a bit more volume in the coming weeks.

Goncalo Guedes
Real Sociedad
