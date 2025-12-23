Guedes was very active in the match against Levante and created a crucial chance that led to a clean headed finish by Takefusa Kubo. Even though he did not register a direct goal contribution on the stat sheet, he played a pivotal role in the buildup. He now has three goals and one assist in 17 league matches this season, already surpassing his goal total from last year in 12 fewer games. Despite his improvement, it has still been a difficult campaign for Guedes as Sociedad have struggled collectively. They now face a tough challenge against Atlético Madrid, who currently sit third in the table.