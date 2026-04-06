Goncalo Guedes News: Five shots in home win

Guedes had five shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Levante.

Guedes took five shots but was unable to score as his side won 2-0 at home to Levante. The attacker has scored eight goals this season, having scored two in their last home game against Osasuna. His five shots were the most he has taken in a game this season.