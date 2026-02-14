Goncalo Guedes News: Makes bench Saturday
Guedes (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Real Madrid.
Guedes is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Real Madrid. The winger has recorded four goals and two assists over the last 10 league matches and could be called upon to make an impact off the bench depending on how the match unfolds. Wesley starts in his place on the right wing.
