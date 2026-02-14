Goncalo Guedes headshot

Goncalo Guedes News: Makes bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Guedes (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Real Madrid.

Guedes is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Real Madrid. The winger has recorded four goals and two assists over the last 10 league matches and could be called upon to make an impact off the bench depending on how the match unfolds. Wesley starts in his place on the right wing.

Goncalo Guedes
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goncalo Guedes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goncalo Guedes See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
205 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
361 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
362 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 5, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 4, 2025