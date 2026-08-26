Goncalo Guedes News: Returns to bench
Guedes (undisclosed) recovered and is on the bench for Wednesday's game against Real Madrid.
Guedes had been sidelined for several weeks while recovering from a surgical procedure and was unable to feature in the league opener against Real Betis. However, he has returned to training in recent days, and his inclusion on the bench is a boost given that he was one of the standout players last season, when he recorded nine goals and eight assists across all competitions. Guedes is expected to become a regular starter once fully fit, given his ability to play on either wing.
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