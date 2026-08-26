Goncalo Guedes headshot

Goncalo Guedes News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Guedes (undisclosed) recovered and is on the bench for Wednesday's game against Real Madrid.

Guedes had been sidelined for several weeks while recovering from a surgical procedure and was unable to feature in the league opener against Real Betis. However, he has returned to training in recent days, and his inclusion on the bench is a boost given that he was one of the standout players last season, when he recorded nine goals and eight assists across all competitions. Guedes is expected to become a regular starter once fully fit, given his ability to play on either wing.

Goncalo Guedes
Real Sociedad
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