Goncalo Guedes headshot

Goncalo Guedes News: Returns to squad Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Guedes (toe) has been named in the squad for Sunday's clash against Valencia.

Guedes's inclusion in the matchday squad is a welcome development after the toe issue had ruled him out for a stretch of fixtures. The Portuguese winger's availability gives coach Pellegrino Matarazzo an additional attacking option heading into one of the final fixtures of the season.

Goncalo Guedes
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goncalo Guedes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goncalo Guedes See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
296 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 18, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 17, 2025
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 5, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 4, 2025