Goncalo Guedes News: Returns to squad Sunday
Guedes (toe) has been named in the squad for Sunday's clash against Valencia.
Guedes's inclusion in the matchday squad is a welcome development after the toe issue had ruled him out for a stretch of fixtures. The Portuguese winger's availability gives coach Pellegrino Matarazzo an additional attacking option heading into one of the final fixtures of the season.
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