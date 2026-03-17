Goncalo Guedes News: Scores brace

Guedes scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Osasuna.

Guedes delivered a standout performance in Sunday's 3-1 win over Osasuna, scoring twice to lead the attack. The forward first found the net in the first half with a strike from outside the box before adding his second goal with a powerful shot into the top corner after a well-placed pass from Benat Turrientes after the break, helping secure the victory with an influential display in the final third. The Portuguese continues to be an important offensive weapon, combining pace, direct dribbling and long-range shooting to create danger, having scored eight goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances this season.