Goncalo Inacio News: Opens scoring in win

Goncalo Inacio scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 5-0 victory against Glimt.

Goncalo Inacio's thumping header opened the scoring Tuesday as Sporting CP thrashed Bodo Glimt 5-0 to earn their place in the Champions League quarterfinals. In addition to his goal, the central defender contributed four tackles (one won) and two interceptions to the clean sheet effort across his 120 minutes of play. The appearance marked the first of Goncal Inacio's nine UCL appearances (nine starts) in which he did not register a clearance.