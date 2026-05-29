Goncalo Inacio News: Ready to shine on big stage

Inacio has been named in Portugal's World Cup squad and is expected to form a formidable central defensive partnership with Ruben Dias throughout the tournament.

Inacio made 40 appearances in all competitions for Sporting CP this season including 29 in the Liga Portugal and 11 in the Champions League, contributing two goals and three assists while helping the club reach the quarter-finals of the European competition. The defender brings youthful energy, athleticism and technical quality to complement the experience of Ruben Dias, and his development into a world-class defender makes him one of the most exciting young center-backs in the tournament. Inacio heads into the World Cup with the confidence of a player who has been performing at the very highest level and will be looking to use the tournament as the platform to truly announce himself on the global stage.