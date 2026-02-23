Goncalo Inacio News: Starting in league play

Inacio (undisclosed) started and played 90 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 win over Moreirense.

Inacio was injured in the club's last UCL game but has returned with his club in Portugal, playing the full 90 in their most recent match. This brings the club to regain one of their regular starters in the defense as they prepare for the knockout stages, only missing one start in UCl play all season thus far.