Goncalo Ramos headshot

Goncalo Ramos Injury: Should be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Ramos (illness) should be available for Saturday's clash against Saint-Etienne, as he was not listed in the injury report, the club announced.

Ramos missed the Classique against Marseille before the international break due to illness but is expected to return for Saturday's game with the Capital's club. However, he is likely to start on the bench, as he has primarily been used as a super sub following Ousmane Dembele's replacement in the striker position.

