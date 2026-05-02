Goncalo Ramos News: Eligible after league ban

Ramos is cleared to play again after serving suspension in the recent Ligue 1 clash against Lorient.

Ramos could now see action in both league and UCL competitions, but he might continue to serve as a backup option behind Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue. The Portuguese striker might find more opportunities in league play, where he has scored six goals and assisted once across 27 matches played (12 starts) this season. Considering his side's offensive ability, he should be a strong threat whenever he's on the field.