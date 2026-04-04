Goncalo Ramos News: Finds the net off bench

Ramos scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 3-1 win over Toulouse.

Ramos came on in the 87th minute in Friday's 3-1 win over Toulouse, scoring with a strike from outside the box just minutes after coming on from a pass by Nuno Mendes. The forward remains a reliable attacking option and, despite limited playing time, continues to thrive in a super-sub role, recording eight goals and one assist in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.