Goncalo Ramos headshot

Goncalo Ramos News: Records goal, assists in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Ramos scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Wednesday's 7-0 victory against Brest.

Ramos logged in a goal and an assist in 29 minutes of play during the win Wednesday against Brest. He's only seen one start in six UCL matches this season, however has been able to be a super sub with three goals and one assist on nine shots (five on target).

Goncalo Ramos
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
