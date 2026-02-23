Goncalo Ramos News: Registers goal and assist

Goncalo Ramos scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Metz.

Ramos delivered a strong attacking performance in Saturday's win over Metz, first providing an assist on a corner that fell to Bradley Barcola after a rebound, then scoring with a powerful finish following a recovery from Lucas Hernandez. He added two key passes and ended his eight-match run without a goal contribution. The forward made his first start in six matches and, despite typically holding a reserve role, showed he can be relied upon when called into the XI.