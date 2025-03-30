Goncalo Ramos News: Returns with goal

Ramos scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 6-1 win versus St. Etienne.

Ramos marked his return with a goal, giving himself two in as many appearances he has logged since March 8. He will go into April with six goals across the 2024-25 Ligue 1 and is expected to remain a starter while some of Paris Saint-Germain's more proven starters focus on the Champions League.