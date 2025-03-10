Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Goncalo Ramos headshot

Goncalo Ramos News: Scores in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Ramos scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Rennes.

Ramos scored right after halftime against Rennes after a nice setup from Bradley Barcola. That brought his total to eight goals in 21 appearances this season with only eight starts. The Portuguese striker has been productive despite limited opportunities, making an impact off the bench or when Luis Enrique rotates the squad. His next chance to feature will be against Liverpool on Tuesday, likely as a late-game substitute.

Goncalo Ramos
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now