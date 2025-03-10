Goncalo Ramos News: Scores in victory

Ramos scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Rennes.

Ramos scored right after halftime against Rennes after a nice setup from Bradley Barcola. That brought his total to eight goals in 21 appearances this season with only eight starts. The Portuguese striker has been productive despite limited opportunities, making an impact off the bench or when Luis Enrique rotates the squad. His next chance to feature will be against Liverpool on Tuesday, likely as a late-game substitute.