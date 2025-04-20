Fantasy Soccer
Goncalo Ramos News: Scores second in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Goncalo Ramos scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Le Havre.

Ramos scored PSG's second goal, which put them 2-0 ahead before they went on to win 2-1. This was his third goal in his last four starts, and it brought him to seven goals for the season in only 818 minutes. The forward attempted five shots, which was the most of anyone on the pitch.

Paris Saint-Germain
