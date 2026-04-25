Goncalo Ramos News: Sent off against Angers

Ramos was shown a red card during Saturday's 3-0 win over Angers.

Ramos attempted three shots in a 74-minute outing before leaving due to a second yellow card. The striker will consequently serve suspension in the next league match against Lorient, though he could remain active in the UCL semifinals. In any case, a rested Ousmane Dembele is likely to fill the void in the starting lineup while the Portuguese is unavailable.