Goncalo Ramos News: Sent off against Angers
Ramos was shown a red card during Saturday's 3-0 win over Angers.
Ramos attempted three shots in a 74-minute outing before leaving due to a second yellow card. The striker will consequently serve suspension in the next league match against Lorient, though he could remain active in the UCL semifinals. In any case, a rested Ousmane Dembele is likely to fill the void in the starting lineup while the Portuguese is unavailable.
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