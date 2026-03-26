Goncalo Ramos News: Set in backup forward role
Ramos has started in 10 of his 24 appearances this season, while bagging five goals and one assist
Ramos sees yet another season in a rotational role as he serves with PSG, remaining a backup to the attack consisting of Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele. That said, he has been stuck as the backup forward for a few seasons now, earning time when he can but mainly appearing late into games as a substitute. However, he has still been able to produce in his time on the field, notching five goals and averaging one around every 200 minutes on the field.
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