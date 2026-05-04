Gonzalo Garcia News: Assists opener as sub

Gonzalo Garcia assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Espanyol. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Gonzalo Garcia assisted Vinicius Junior for the first goal as Real Madrid went on to win 2-0. This was his first assist of the season, having also scored four throughout the La Liga season. Garcia hasn't started in a game for Real since early March, when they lost at home to Getafe. The forward came on with 37 minutes to go to get the assist. He took two shots in the game, and it was only the fourth time this season he has taken two or more shots.