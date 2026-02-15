Gonzalo Garcia News: Bags opener Saturday

Garcia scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win against Real Sociedad.

Garcia opened up the scoring in Saturday's match with a strike in the 5th minute assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross. It was one of his season-high four shots and he also created one chance in his second consecutive match. He now has four goals on the season with the other three all coming versus Real Betis on Jan. 4.