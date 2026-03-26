Gonzalo Garcia News: Falls back to lesser role

Garcia has gone unused in three of the club's past four games after earning four starts in six games to end February.

Garcia was earning more time and a bigger role for Real Madrid recently, earning his first start for the Real Madrid first team. However, since the start of March, his time has started to dwindle, with the forward appearing to only be given a shot after a handful of injuries hit their attack, with Rodrygo (knee) and Kylian Mbappe missing time. Garcia could still find some time here and there when Mbappe needs rest, as he does appear to be their backup forward for now, although it is unlikely for the French star man to hit the bench all that often.