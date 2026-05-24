Gonzalo Garcia News: Finds net in final game

Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Athletic.

Garcia got Real Madrid on the board in the 12th minute, turning Dani Carvajal's brilliant long ball into the box into a composed finish for his sixth La Liga goal of the season in 30 appearances (nine starts). Outside of that early strike, he did not bring much else to the table, but that calm, clinical finish helped set the tone for an emotional final night at the Bernabeu. Garcia wraps up his debut season at Real Madrid with six goals, two assists, and 22 shots in 35 appearances (11 starts) across all competitions, carving out a reputation as a dependable spark off the bench.