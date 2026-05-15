Gonzalo Garcia headshot

Gonzalo Garcia News: Nets opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Garcia scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Thursday's 2-0 victory versus Oviedo.

Garcia netted the opener just before halftime, assisted by Brahim Diaz. He recorded 13 passes and made three clearances. Garcia started the match ahead of Kylian Mbappe, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Garcia is likely to see more minutes in the two upcoming finals, as Kylian Mbappe has not yet been declared 100 percent fit.

Gonzalo Garcia
Real Madrid
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