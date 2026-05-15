Gonzalo Garcia News: Nets opener

Garcia scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Thursday's 2-0 victory versus Oviedo.

Garcia netted the opener just before halftime, assisted by Brahim Diaz. He recorded 13 passes and made three clearances. Garcia started the match ahead of Kylian Mbappe, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Garcia is likely to see more minutes in the two upcoming finals, as Kylian Mbappe has not yet been declared 100 percent fit.