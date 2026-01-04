Garcia made sure Kylian Mbappe's (knee) absence wasn't felt, scoring three high-quality goals during the 20th, 50th and 82nd minutes, respectively, to leave with a perfect hat trick against Betis. The young striker had previously failed to find the net in 13 La Liga appearances, although he served as a substitute in most of those, and now he finally showed what he's capable of with more time on the pitch. Despite his excellent performance, he's expected to start only until Mbappe is back in action.