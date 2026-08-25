Gonzalo Garcia News: Scores in debut

Garcia scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Monday's 3-2 loss to Chelsea.

Garcia made his competitive debut for Fulham Monday and marked the occasion with his first Premier League goal. He scored an unassisted header in the 54th minute following a poor clearance by Robert Sanchez, cutting the deficit to 3-2. Garcia has high expectations after leaving Real Madrid to come to Fulham, and so far he's living up to the hype.