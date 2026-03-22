Gonzalo Lujan News: Opens scoring for Miami

Lujan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus New York City FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Lujan got things going to Miami, recording the first goal of the game on Sunday. He's started the campaign off with two starts in four appearances, making 11 clearances with five interceptions and three tackles won in 183 minutes of play.