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Gonzalo Montiel Injury: Dealing with muscular injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Montiel (muscular) is recovering from a micro-tear and is among the players coach Scaloni is monitoring most closely ahead of Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16, with his place in the final squad not yet guaranteed, according to Urgente 24.

Montiel has been in recovery for more than two weeks since the muscle injury emerged, giving him a reasonable timeframe to prove his fitness before the tournament begins. However, FIFA rules allow squads to make injury-enforced changes up to 48 hours before a team's opening fixture, meaning coach Scaloni could decide to replace him if he cannot demonstrate full fitness in the coming days.

Gonzalo Montiel
River Plate
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