Gonzalo Petit headshot

Gonzalo Petit Injury: Sidelined for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Petit (thigh) will be unavailable for Friday's match against Real Sociedad due to injury, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Petit had been dealing with a minor thigh problem, an issue that surfaced as Betis continued working on a potential departure for the striker this transfer window. His situation remains one to watch both from a fitness and a transfer standpoint as the window progresses. Petit is expected to be given time to recover fully before his next step, whether that's a return to training with Betis or a move elsewhere.

Gonzalo Petit
Betis
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