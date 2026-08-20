Gonzalo Petit Injury: Sidelined for opener

Petit (thigh) will be unavailable for Friday's match against Real Sociedad due to injury, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Petit had been dealing with a minor thigh problem, an issue that surfaced as Betis continued working on a potential departure for the striker this transfer window. His situation remains one to watch both from a fitness and a transfer standpoint as the window progresses. Petit is expected to be given time to recover fully before his next step, whether that's a return to training with Betis or a move elsewhere.