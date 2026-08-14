Gonzalo Piovi Injury: Out with hamstring issue

Piovi is not in the squad for the fourth Apertura round against Tijuana while he recovers from a right hamstring injury, Cesar Caballero of ESPN reports.

Piovi was forced off in the Cementeros' final Leagues Cup test against Chicago Fire on Thursday, and he's expected to require at least a few days to regain fitness. With Willer Ditta (knee) also out, Cruz Azul will need to resort to unusual center-back options such as Alan Montes and Amaury Garcia, with either one or two of them featuring depending on whether they switch to a four-man defense or stick with a back five. The Argentinian is the team's best source of long balls and is averaging the second-most clearances per game on the squad, so this absence could be impactful in various aspects.