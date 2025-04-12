Gonzalo Piovi Injury: Subs off against America
Piovi was forced to leave the field with an unknown problem in Saturday's match against America.
Piovi didn't finish the first half after a strong performance at the center of his team's three-man defense. Without further information about the severity of the injury, he'll be a major concern for Tuesday's clash with Leon. There are no more center-backs among the squad's usual substitutes, so his potential absence could be covered by midfielder Lorenzo Faravelli, with Erik Lira dropping to the back line.
