Gonzalo Piovi News: Available again

Piovi is eligible going forward following his card accumulation ban.

Piovi will likely return to the starting lineup, appearing alongside Willer Ditta and perhaps Amaury Garcia in central defense. The Argentinian is usually reliable for a variety of defensive stats, currently leading the squad with averages of 2.2 tackles and 1.7 interceptions, and ranking second for his 3.9 clearances per contest. He could also contribute through accurate passes and long balls.