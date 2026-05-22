Gonzalo Piovi News: Makes four clearances in draw

Piovi registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus Pumas.

Piovi played the full 90 minutes and helped the Cementeros to record a clean sheet in the first leg against Pumas. The center-back was steady defensively as his side controlled much of the match, while his 59 accurate passes finished as the third-highest figure in the game and his highest tally since April 22. Having served as a constant presence in the back line, Piovi is averaging 4.1 clearances, 4.1 ball recoveries, 2.0 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per contest across the Clausura campaign.