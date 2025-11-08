Piovi was sidelined for two games but could be given limited minutes during this contest before returning to his usual role in the playoffs. The defender is his side's top defensive contributor with averages of 4.5 clearances, 1.4 interceptions and 2.3 tackles per match this season. His addition to the lineup at some point would put Jesus Orozco at risk of dropping to a bench spot, although there may also be the case where Erik Lira moves to midfield and a more offensive player is removed instead.