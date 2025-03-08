Gonzalo Piovi News: Sent off versus Monterrey

Piovi earned a red card during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Monterrey.

Piovi's performance in the weekend clash ended after 74 minutes because of a severe foul. He stayed in the starting lineup even with Willer Ditta back from injury, but the red card makes Piovi ineligible for the upcoming matchup versus San Luis. Therefore, Jesus Orozco could regain a spot in the back line in that clash. The next chance for the Argentinian to see Liga MX action will come March 29 at Guadalajara.