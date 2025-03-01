Gonzalo Piovi News: Solid effort in draw
Piovi recorded two tackles (two won), two clearances and three interceptions in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan.
Piovi led the away defense with 62 accurate passes, three interceptions and two clearances in this game. After dropping to a bench role in the previous contest, he took Willer Ditta's (illness) place in the lineup at Mazatlan, but it's now unclear if both center-backs will play together as soon as Ditta returns to contention, in which case Erik Lira could move back to midfield.
