Gonzalo Piovi News: Suspended due to card accumulation

Piovi will be ineligible for the next match against Pumas after racking up five yellow cards in the Clausura campaign, according to the FMF disciplinary report.

Piovi has just returned from a red-card suspension in Saturday's clash against Chivas, and is now forced to miss another Liga MX matchup, meaning he'll only be able to play in CONCACAF Champions Cup next week. He has been solid defensively, averaging 5.2 clearances, 3.6 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game over his last five league appearances, but he'll have to avoid violent play so as not to punish his team further later in the tournament. Jesus Orozco could take his place in a back three alongside Willer Ditta and Erik Lira to face Pumas, after which Piovi will likely return on April 12 against America.