Gonzalo Piovi News: Suspended for card accumulation

Piovi is serving a one-game suspension in league play after receiving his fifth yellow card of the Clausura campaign during the midweek match against Queretaro, the FMF disciplinary committee reported Friday.

Piovi won't play in the final regular-season game versus Necaxa and could be back in contention for the first quarterfinals leg. Meanwhile, Amaury Garcia might join Willer Ditta and Erik Lira in the back line, although there's uncertainty about that as it will be Cruz Azul's first game since the departure of coach Nicolas Larcamon. In any case, Piovi should be a likely starter as soon as he's available again.