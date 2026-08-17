Gonzalo Villar News: Assists with lone chance created

Villar had an assist while taking two shots (two on goal), crossing once accurately and creating a chance during Monday's 1-1 draw with Deportivo.

Villar set up Marc Aguado in the 76th minute assisting the game tying goal to earn a point for Elche. The assist was the first since the 2023 season in La Liga for Villar after appearing in 12 matches without an assist last campaign.