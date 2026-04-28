Gonzalo Villar News: Doubles lead on Sunday

Villar scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win against Oviedo.

Villar doubled the lead in the 16th minute with an assist from Alvaro Rodriguez. Villar completed 31 passes and contributed defensively with three clearances and a tackle. This was his third start of the campaign and his first goal for Elche since his January loan move from Dinamo Zagreb.