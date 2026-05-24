Gonzalo Villar News: Signs permanently with Elche

Villar has permanently joined Elche from Dinamo Zagreb after the Spanish club secured their La Liga survival, triggering the mandatory purchase clause included in his loan agreement, according to Croatia Footy.

Villar ends his loan spell having contributed one goal, 11 crosses, 13 tackles, seven clearances and two chances created across 12 La Liga appearances (eight starts) since joining in the second half of the season. The permanent move ties the Spanish midfielder to the Franjiverdes on a long-term basis as they prepare for another top-flight campaign.