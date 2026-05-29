Gonzalo Villar News: Signs until 2029

Villar will stay with Elche for upcoming seasons after triggering the purchase option in his loan contract from Dinamo Zagreb and securing a deal that links him to the Spanish side through June 2029, the team announced Friday.

Villar finished the last campaign as a key element of the Franjiverde midfield, racking up 325 accurate passes, 11 crosses, 12 tackles and one goal over a run of eight starts at the end of the season. He's now set to remain a regular participant in central positions, offering some defensive and playmaking value.