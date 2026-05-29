Gonzalo Villar headshot

Gonzalo Villar News: Signs until 2029

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Villar will stay with Elche for upcoming seasons after triggering the purchase option in his loan contract from Dinamo Zagreb and securing a deal that links him to the Spanish side through June 2029, the team announced Friday.

Villar finished the last campaign as a key element of the Franjiverde midfield, racking up 325 accurate passes, 11 crosses, 12 tackles and one goal over a run of eight starts at the end of the season. He's now set to remain a regular participant in central positions, offering some defensive and playmaking value.

Gonzalo Villar
Elche
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