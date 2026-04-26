Gorka Guruzeta News: Continues scoring streak Saturday

Guruzeta scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Atletico Madrid.

Guruzeta was insistent against the Colchoneros but didn't see his effort rewarded until stoppage time, when he found the back of the net with a solid header. He has scored in each of his last three games played while totaling nine shots (five on target) over that span. Such form should be enough for the forward to stay active in the No. 9 slot, looking to improve on his team-high count of nine league goals this season.