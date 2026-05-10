Gorka Guruzeta headshot

Gorka Guruzeta News: Fails to score

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Guruzeta recorded four shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Valencia.

Guruzeta put half of his shots on target but could not find the back of the net in a tough loss for Athletic as it tries to get a Europe spot for next season. The forward should have better luck against Espanyol if he maintains this efficiency, as the side has allowed 53 goals in 35 La Liga games.

Gorka Guruzeta
Athletic
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