Gorka Guruzeta News: Fails to score
Guruzeta recorded four shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Valencia.
Guruzeta put half of his shots on target but could not find the back of the net in a tough loss for Athletic as it tries to get a Europe spot for next season. The forward should have better luck against Espanyol if he maintains this efficiency, as the side has allowed 53 goals in 35 La Liga games.
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