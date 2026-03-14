Gorka Guruzeta headshot

Gorka Guruzeta News: Flurry of shots off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Guruzeta registered four shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Girona.

Guruzeta came on in the second half and immediately was part of the flurry to try to get Athletic back in the game. The forward is likely to have a bigger role against Betis, and the side has given up 34 goals through 27 league games.

Gorka Guruzeta
Athletic
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