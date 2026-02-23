Gorka Guruzeta News: Nets brace in win

Guruzeta scored two goals off five shots (three on target) and created one chance during Friday's 2-1 win over Elche.

Guruzeta looks unstoppable right now and this time he struck twice, first slotting home a pass from the right flank to open the scoring midway through the second frame and then showing poise from the penalty spot in the 89th minute to seal the 2-1 win for Athletic. That's now seven goals over the last eight starts in all competitions for the forward in what appears to be one of the best stretches of his career.