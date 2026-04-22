Gorka Guruzeta News: Scores goal Tuesday

Guruzeta scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 1-0 victory against Osasuna.

Guruzeta was at the right place and right time to drill home a rebound following a shot from Nico Williams. This was Guruzeta's eighth goal of the current league campaign, and if adding the UCL campaign as well, then the striker has found the back of the net 13 times in 36 appearances. He should remain in a starting role in the final weeks of the season.